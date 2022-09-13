CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Cherokee County man died Tuesday evening when the tractor he was operating overturned.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said 56-year-old Kenneth Dale Childers was working with a tractor on his property on Childers Trail around 7 p.m. when it flipped over, trapping him underneath.

Childers died from his injuries at the scene.

The coroner said it is not known what caused the 1958 International tractor to overturn.

An autopsy is scheduled to assist in the investigation.