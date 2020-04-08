1  of  15
Closings and Delays
Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union First Baptist Church of Campobello Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Pleasant Grove Baptist Church-Fountain Inn,SC Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church Zoar United Methodist Church

Man dies at hospital after shooting in Greenwood Co.

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Bullet Shell Casing Shooting Generic

GREENWOOD CO., SC (WSPA) – A man died at the hospital Wednesday after a shooting in Greenwood County.

According to the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office, the shooting happened at the Hillcrest Condominiums on Parkway.

The victim, 19-year-old Trivoriaye Mandell Alston, was taken to Self Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries Wednesday afternoon.

The coroner’s office said a cause and manner of death will be released after an autopsy is completed.

The shooting is being investigated by the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories