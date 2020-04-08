Man dies at hospital after shooting in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD CO., SC (WSPA) – A man died at the hospital Wednesday after a shooting in Greenwood County.
According to the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office, the shooting happened at the Hillcrest Condominiums on Parkway.
The victim, 19-year-old Trivoriaye Mandell Alston, was taken to Self Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries Wednesday afternoon.
The coroner’s office said a cause and manner of death will be released after an autopsy is completed.
The shooting is being investigated by the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office.