Man dies at hospital after shooting on Amherst Dr. in Spartanburg

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A man has died at the hospital after a shooting Friday afternoon along Amherst Drive in Spartanburg, police say.A man has died at the hospital after a shooting Friday afternoon along Amherst Drive in Spartanburg, police say.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the area of the 300-block of Amherst Drive shortly before 6:00pm.

Police said they found the victim laying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

A witness told police that there was an argument between several people before the shooting and that several vehicles left the scene.

One of the vehicles was described as possibly being a blue Toyota truck with chrome wheels, according to Spartanburg Police.

The victim, later identified as 38-year-old Jason Rashaun Eison, was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center where he died a short time later.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or the Spartanburg Police Department.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win HVAC
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Community Calendar