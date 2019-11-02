Man dies at hospital after shooting on Amherst Dr. in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A man has died at the hospital after a shooting Friday afternoon along Amherst Drive in Spartanburg, police say.A man has died at the hospital after a shooting Friday afternoon along Amherst Drive in Spartanburg, police say.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the area of the 300-block of Amherst Drive shortly before 6:00pm.

Police said they found the victim laying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

A witness told police that there was an argument between several people before the shooting and that several vehicles left the scene.

One of the vehicles was described as possibly being a blue Toyota truck with chrome wheels, according to Spartanburg Police.

The victim, later identified as 38-year-old Jason Rashaun Eison, was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center where he died a short time later.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or the Spartanburg Police Department.