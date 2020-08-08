Man dies at hospital after shooting on Gantt Dr. in Greenville Co.

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Bullet Shell Casing Shooting Generic

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A man has died more than a week after he was found shot in the driveway of his home in Greenville County.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. in front of a home on Gantt Drive on July 29.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was found in his driveway and was taken to the hospital.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, 36-year-old Daniel Lamont Walker died from his injuries Friday afternoon at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, according to the coroner.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Food Drive
Destination Vacation
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories