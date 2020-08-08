Man dies at hospital after shooting on Gantt Dr. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A man has died more than a week after he was found shot in the driveway of his home in Greenville County.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. in front of a home on Gantt Drive on July 29.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was found in his driveway and was taken to the hospital.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, 36-year-old Daniel Lamont Walker died from his injuries Friday afternoon at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, according to the coroner.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.