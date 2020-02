GREER, SC (WSPA) – A Greer man has died after a day after a crash on Gibbs Shoals Road in Greer.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened around 9:45pm Thursday on Gibbs Shoals Road near West Phillips Road.

The coroner said 73-year-old Van Allan Gomez was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital where he later died from his injuries Friday evening.

The crash is being investigated by the Greer Police Department and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.