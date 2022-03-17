ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died five days after a crash in Anderson County.

The crash happened at 10:00 a.m. on March 12 at Pearman Dairy Road and Whitehall Road.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened between three vehicles. The man had to be removed from the vehicle and taken to the hospital.

On Thursday, the man died. The coroner’s office identified him as Andrew Clayton Rickman, 31, of Williamston.

This crash is under investigation by the Anderson County Office of the Coroner and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.