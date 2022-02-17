Man dies days after crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died dies days after a crash in Greenville County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened Sunday at 4:08 p.m. on SC 11 near Forest Drive.

Troopers said the driver of a 2008 Honda SUV was traveling north on SC 11, crossed the center line, travelled off the left side of the road, hit an enbankment and overturned.

The driver was taken to the hospital where he died Thursday.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the driver as oh Johnny Ray Cruthirds, 68, of Greer.

