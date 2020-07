SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A man has died from his injuries after a two-car crash Monday in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened on July 27 at the intersection of Carolina Country Club Road and Stone Station Road near Roebuck.

The coroner said 29-year-old Bradley Lee Wyatt died from his injuries Friday afternoon at Spartanburg Medical Center.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.