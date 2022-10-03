ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A driver died at the hospital Sunday, two days after an Asheville crash which also killed his wife.

Asheville Police said the crash happened Friday afternoon on Patton Avenue near New Leicester Highway.

Investigators said a car was headed westbound on Patton Avenue when it crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a van.

The passenger in the car, 84-year-old Julie Gantt, died from her injuries at the scene.

Her husband, 86-year-old Robert Gantt, was taken to Mission Hospital where he died early Sunday morning.

Nobody inside the van was injured.

(Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect a correction from police in the victim’s age.)