Man dies days after I-26 crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A man died Friday from injured sustained in a crash along Interstate 26 Tuesday afternoon.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened August 17 around 4:45pm on I-26 westbound near mile marker 26.

Troopers said a car crashed into the back of a tractor trailer which was stopped in traffic.

The driver of the car was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center where he died around 6:00pm Friday.

The Spartanburg County Coroner identified the victim as 26-year-old Spencer Thomas Wilson of Glenwood, Maryland.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt.