GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man who was injured in a Greenville County shooting in early August has died.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said 62-year-old Jerome Smith died Tuesday night at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Smith was injured in a shooting on Anderson Road on August 6.

Deputies were called to the shooting around 2 a.m. where they found Smith with a gunshot wound, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said.

There’s no word yet on any arrests in the shooting.