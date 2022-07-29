Photo showing home on Pickens Avenue near Chesnee in Spartanburg County, S.C.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man who was shot in the head Sunday night near Chesnee died from his injuries early Friday morning.

According to the Spartanburg County coroner, 46-year-old Rafahel Levi Castro, of Spartanburg, died from his injuries at Spartanburg Medical Center around 12:42 a.m.

Castro was shot Sunday night at a home on Pickens Avenue just outside of Chesnee, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Willie Earl Robinson (From: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office said witnesses at the scene were able to identify the suspect and provide a description of his vehicle.

A responding deputy attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle but a chase began which eventually ended at the Brookwood Inn on College Drive.

Deputies said the suspect, identified as 56-year-old Willie Earl Robinson, abandoned the vehicle and managed to get away.

Robinson eventually turned himself in to deputies Tuesday evening, investigators said.

Robinson is being held without bond in the Spartanburg County Detention Center on an attempted murder charge.

Investigators said Monday that they had not yet determined a motive for the shooting.