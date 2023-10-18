LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was shot and killed following a domestic dispute in Laurens County on Monday.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Barnyard Road in Gray Court in reference to someone being shot.

After further investigation, it was determined that there was ongoing threatening behavior and domestic issues occurring between the man and other individuals living in the area prior to the incident.

The man, David Dale Arrington, was on the property at the time of the incident and presented himself in a menacing and threatening manner with a weapon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Arrington did not comply with the resident’s request to leave the area and continued towards the resident, attempting to tackle him to the ground.

The sheriff’s office said at that time, the resident feared for his life and protected himself by acting in self-defense. No charges were filed.

Arrington succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital.