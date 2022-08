GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died following a house fire in Greenwood Saturday afternoon.

According to the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office, first responders responded to a house fire on Sunrise Circle around 4:29 p.m.

The coroner’s office said they pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The victim was identified as 57-year-old Mark Anthony Brooks, of Greenwood.

Details are limited and an investigation is underway.