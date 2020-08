SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a man died early Friday morning following a house fire in Seneca.

The coroner’s office said the fire happened at about 1:40 a.m. on Pleasant Drive.

Wayne Roger Glenn, 70, died at his home, according to the coroner’s office. They believe he died from smoke inhalation.

Seneca Fire Department, Seneca Police Department, Oconee County Fire and a SLED Fire investigator will continue to investigate.