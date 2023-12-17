SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died following a house fire Sunday morning in Spartanburg.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, officials were called to Spartanburg Medical Center around midnight to investigate the death of a person removed from a house fire on Cannons Campground Road.

Upon arrival, officials identified the man as 63-year-old Reginald Wilburn.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

This incident remains under investigation by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.

