OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died following a crash in Oconee County Sunday afternoon.

According to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office, the crash was between a pedestrian and a vehicle on Clemson Blvd. around 12:10 p.m.

The 22-year-old man died at an area hospital at 2:13 p.m. His name has not been released.