Man dies following shooting in Oconee Co., investigation underway

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after a shooting left one man dead in Oconee County Thursday afternoon.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded at 4:02 p.m. to the 100 block of Breezewood Drive in reference to a shooting.

Once on scene, deputies placed a person of interest in custody.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died from a gunshot wound. His identity has not been released.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Based on evidence at the scene, deputies believe that there was an altercation between two individuals.

This shooting is under investigation by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office and Oconee County Coroner’s Office.