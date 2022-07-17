LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died following a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in Laurens County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on US 25 near SC 252 around 7:35 p.m.

Troopers said the driver of a 1997 Dodge Ram Heavy Duty Pickup was traveling north on US 25 by the exit ramp at SC 252 when they traveled off the right side of the roadway, up an embankment into trees.

The driver was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene, highway patrol said.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver as 29-year-old Lukas Michael Welsch, of Ware Shoals.