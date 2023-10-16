ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is investigating a violent assault that killed one man Sunday night.

Officers responded to the 60 block of Reddick Road around 10:47 p.m. in reference to the assault. Upon arrival, police located the man suffering from apparent traumatic injuries.

The victim was transported by EMS to Mission Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officers identified the man as 46-year-old Jason Oneal Edmonds.

Criminal Investigations Division Detectives and Forensic Technicians are investigating the incident with the assistance of the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information about this case should contact APD at (828) 252-1110 or send an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD to 847411.