SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has identified a man that died following a crash that happened on Saturday.

The Spartanburg Coroner’s office was called to Spartanburg Regional medical center on Sunday morning regarding a death that occurred as a result of a crash that happened near Hwy 101 and Berry Shoals Road.

The coroner identified the victim as Roger Barnes,70, of Greer. Barnes was pronounced dead at 1:58 AM on Sunday morning. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

An autopsy report is scheduled for Monday.