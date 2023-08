SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said on Tuesday a man died this week from a wreck which took place last week.

Bernard Stuardo-Soto Berduo, 44, died on Monday at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, one week after he was taken to the hospital from a car wreck on Highway 29 near Shoresbrook Road.

Berudo was involved in a wreck on August 7 at around 6:55 a.m. Details of that wreck are not yet available.