Man dies from injuries related to Oct. shooting in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A man died Friday evening from injuries he sustained in an October shooting in Spartanburg County.
According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, 37-year-old Timothy Keith Thompson II died shortly before 7:00pm at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Thompson’s death was ruled a homicide.
7 News previously reported that one person was killed and another hurt in a shooting on Walden Circle during the early morning hours of October 25.
Officers responded to the scene and found two people who had been shot.
One of the victims, 51-year-old Kelli Eileen Curran of Inman, died a short time later at the hospital, according to the coroner’s office.
There is no word on any suspects in the shooting.