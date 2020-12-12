Man dies from injuries related to Oct. shooting in Spartanburg Co.

Scene of shooting on Walden Circle in Spartanburg Co., October 25, 2020. (WSPA Photo)

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A man died Friday evening from injuries he sustained in an October shooting in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, 37-year-old Timothy Keith Thompson II died shortly before 7:00pm at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Thompson’s death was ruled a homicide.

7 News previously reported that one person was killed and another hurt in a shooting on Walden Circle during the early morning hours of October 25.

Officers responded to the scene and found two people who had been shot.

One of the victims, 51-year-old Kelli Eileen Curran of Inman, died a short time later at the hospital, according to the coroner’s office.

There is no word on any suspects in the shooting.