Man dies from injuries sustained in July 6 house explosion, fire in Greenville Co.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A Greenville County man has died two weeks after he was injured in an explosion and fire at a home on Keeler Mill Road.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, 49-year-old Randall Gene Posey was severely injured in the fire on July 6.

Posey was flown to the burn center in Augusta, Georgia where he died early Tuesday morning, the coroner said.

Another person was also burned in the fire.

The explosion and fire remain under investigation by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

