UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Union man has died after sustaining injuries in a crash on U.S. Hwy 176 in early April, the Union County Coroner’s Office said on Saturday.

According to a release from Coroner William E. Holcombe, 30-year-old DeMorris Davis, of Union, was involved in a collision on U.S. Hwy 176 on April 7 and was transported to an area hospital.

Davis spent nearly a month in the hospital and was pronounced dead on Friday, April 30.