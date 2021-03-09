Man dies from severe burns after burning brush on Cherokee Co. property

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A Cherokee County man has died after he was severely burned on his property Monday.

According to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office, 83-year-old Charles Larry Wright was burning brush on land behind his home on Green Acres Road when he was injured.

The coroner said Wright sustained burns over 90 percent of his body.

Family members said the fire was started around 11:30am and the victim’s daughter called 911 when she saw the fire spreading around noon, according to the coroner.

Firefighters found the victim in a dry creek bed.

Wright was taken by ambulance to Spartanburg Medical Center before being flown to the JMS Burn Center in Augusta, Georgia where he died just after 8:00pm.