CLINTON, S.C (WSPA) – One man died on Friday at a burn center following a house fire in Clinton, the Laurens County Coroner’s Office confirmed.

According to Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp, 20-year-old Willie A. Gary, of Clinton, died on Friday at the Augusta Burn Center.

Gary was sent to the burn center after the Clinton Fire Department responded to the house fire.

The coroner’s release states that Gary died from smoke inhalation and not thermal burns.