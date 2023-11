SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died a fire early Saturday morning at a condemned Spartanburg home.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the fire happened around 2:40 a.m. at a home on Eastwood Circle.

A man was found burned inside the home, the coroner said.

Investigators believe that the man was sleeping at the home temporarily and may have been homeless.

The coroner’s office is still working to identify the victim.