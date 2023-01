Two teens died in a house fire on Long Island Wednesday morning, police said. FILE: (WWTI)

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Friday night in a fire in Clemson.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said the fire occurred around 7:17 p.m. at the 300 block of Pendleton Road.

Investigators said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office identified the man as 81-year-old Edgar T. Hunter Jr., of Clemson.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

The fire is being investigated by the Clemson City Police Department.