Man dies in hospital more than a month after 6-vehicle crash in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died at the hospital Wednesday following a crash that happened back in July.

Anderson County Coroner’s Office officials said Glenn Benzing, 64, of Easley, was flown to the Augusta Burn Center following a crash on July 6.

According to the coroner’s office, Benzing was involved in a six-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 southbound near mile marker 28. He was in one of the two vehicle that cause on fire during the crash.

The coroner’s office said he was severely burned and passed away due to his injuries.