OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Monday after drowning in Lake Keowee, the Oconee County Coroner’s Office said.

According to Coroner Karl E. Addis, a 38-year-old Greenville man died around 6:35 p.m. in the emergency room due to “complications of drowning” in the lake that occurred earlier Monday afternoon.

The man was pulled from the lake by bystanders near Stamp Creek Landing in Seneca. His identity has not yet been released.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating the incident.