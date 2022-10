OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A man died Tuesday morning when a camper caught fire in Oconee County.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said the fire broke out shortly after 6 a.m. on Robert Grant Drive, south of Westminster.

The coroner said 72-year-old Alfred Kelly died at the scene from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.