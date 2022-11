OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died in a crash Thursday afternoon in Oconee County.

The crash happened on Poplar Springs Road near Young Acres Road south of Walhalla around 5 p.m.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a Walhalla man died in the single-vehicle crash.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.