SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died in a fire Tuesday afternoon at a home in Spartanburg County.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the fire happened at a home on Hudgins Road near Casey Creek Road.

The victim was identified as 75-year-old James Edward Copeland.

The fire is under investigation by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina State Fire Marshal.