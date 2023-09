SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Monday in a fire at a home in the Boiling Springs community of Spartanburg County.

The fire happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Midland Drive.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 31-year-old Dennis Keo Bun of Wellford.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office arson investigators along with the State Fire Marshal’s office are investigating the fire.