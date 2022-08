SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Friday, more than a month after he was injured in a Spartanburg County crash.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said 37-year-old Nicholas Sprouse Gregory of Spartanburg died from his injuries around 6:30 a.m. Friday at Spartanburg Medical Center.

The coroner said Gregory was injured in a crash on Highway 221 in the Moore community on July 3.

The crash is being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol.