SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died weeks after a shooting in Spartanburg County Friday.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, the shooting happened on March 12 on Bryant Road.

The coroner’s office has identified the victim as Jarqueze Rashad Williams, 29, of Spartanburg. He was pronounced dead Friday morning at an area hospital.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation of this shooting remains active.

