SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A man has died at the hospital more than two weeks after a crash in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened on Cedar Springs Road on July 27.

The coroner said 28-year-old John Thomas Adams of Union died from his injuries at Spartanburg Medical Center Thursday afternoon..

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.