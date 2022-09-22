CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Cherokee County man died Thursday evening when the vehicle he was working on fell off of its jacks.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said the fire department and EMS were called to a home on Wilkinsville Highway shortly after 6:45 p.m.

The coroner said family members found 66-year-old Thomas Dwayne Frederickson trapped under a Dodge Charger.

The rear of the vehicle had been resting on two jack stands while Frederickson was performing repairs when something caused the vehicle to fall from the stands, the coroner said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday to assist in the investigation.