Man dies when vehicle falls off jacks, traps him in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A man died Tuesday when the car he was working underneath fell and trapped him in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, 31-year-old Louis Ray Reynolds was working under a vehicle at the Huntington Downs Apartments on Roper Mountain Road shortly before 7:00pm.

The coroner said the vehicle fell off of its jacks on top of Reynolds.

Reynolds died from his injuries at the scene.

The incident is being investigated by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.