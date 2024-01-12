ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — One man decided to lose his pants after allegedly breaking into an Anderson County store.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, two people were spotted on camera breaking into a store.

After getting inside, officials said suspect Dennis Primm took off his trousers in the bathroom. He never put them back on.

The two suspects then snuck around the West Shockley Ferry Road building. Deputies confirmed that they got through a boarded up window and were able to take a laptop with them.

Detectives charged Primm with larceny and second degree burglary.

Officials are still on the lookout for the second suspect involved.