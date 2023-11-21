SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is accused of killing another man and a dog at a home in Spartanburg County early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. on Mt. Olive Road near Cowpens, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said they arrived to find the victim along with a mother and son. They said the victim had a prior relationship with the mother.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died.

Deputies said they also recovered the weapon used in the shooting and brought the mother and son in for interviews at the sheriff’s office.

The son, identified as 28-year-old Brandon Tyler Crocker, was later arrested and charged with murder, ill treatment of animals, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

According to warrants, Crocker shot and killed both the victim and a dog with a shotgun.

Crocker was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center where he is being held while he awaits a bond hearing.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.