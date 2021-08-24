Man, dog hit and killed by train in Cherokee Co.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A Gaffney man and his dog died Tuesday morning when they were hit by a freight train.

According to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office, 43-year-old Andy Junior Coyle was attempting to rescue his dog from the oncoming train when they were both hit.

The coroner said the dog was sitting in the middle of the track near River Drive around 11:45am.

The Norfolk Southern train was headed northbound from Atlanta, Georgia to Rutherford, Pennsylvania with three engines and 34 cars.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Zip Trips
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store