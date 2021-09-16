Man drowns at lake in Cherokee Co.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
pond lake generic water river_220831

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A man drowned late Thursday afternoon at a private lake in Cherokee County.

According to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office, the victim and friends were at a private lake on Wild Turkey Drive off of Myrtle Drive shortly after 6:00pm when the drowning happened.

The coroner said the victim, Quintin Jamar Pritchett of Spartanburg, jumped into the water from a docked pontoon boat into eight to 10 feet of water.

Pritchett then surfaced and called for help but a friend who rushed to the lake was unable to save him, according to the coroner.

Crews from the CKC Fire Department were able to recover Pritchett’s body just after 7:30pm.

An autopsy will be performed as part of the investigation into his death, the coroner said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store