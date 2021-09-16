Man drowns at lake in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A man drowned late Thursday afternoon at a private lake in Cherokee County.

According to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office, the victim and friends were at a private lake on Wild Turkey Drive off of Myrtle Drive shortly after 6:00pm when the drowning happened.

The coroner said the victim, Quintin Jamar Pritchett of Spartanburg, jumped into the water from a docked pontoon boat into eight to 10 feet of water.

Pritchett then surfaced and called for help but a friend who rushed to the lake was unable to save him, according to the coroner.

Crews from the CKC Fire Department were able to recover Pritchett’s body just after 7:30pm.

An autopsy will be performed as part of the investigation into his death, the coroner said.