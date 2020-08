LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – Officials are investigating after a man drowned on Lake Greenwood in Laurens County, Monday afternoon.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, a man reportedly jumped from a bridge near the Riverfork Boat Ramp and did not resurface around 3:00pm.

DNR said that the man’s body was pulled from the water before they arrived.

The Laurens County Coroner identified the victim as 30-year-old Patrick Webb of Laurens.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.