Man drowns while loading boat onto trailer at Lake Jocassee

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A man died Tuesday afternoon while attempting to load his boat onto a trailer at Lake Jocassee in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office, emergency crews were called to a reported drowning at a boat ramp at Devils Fork State Park shortly before 5:00pm.

The coroner said the victim’s vehicle was running and found backed down a boat ramp. Investigators believe the victim was attempting to load his boat onto a trailer after a fishing outing.

The victim, identified as 85-year-old Wallace Edward Curtis, was found by Oconee County Emergency Services personnel in 10 feet of water around 20 yards from the ramp.

Investigators said the victim’s boat was also found adrift near the ramp.

The coroner’s office said Curtis appeared to have drowned.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating.