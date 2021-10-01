Man faces 18 charges after crashing into police car in Asheville

Gary Devon Williams Jr

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing 18 charges after he crashed into a police car Wednesday.

The Asheville Police Department said Gary Devon Williams, Jr. used his vehicle to intentionally crash into a marked police car then ran away.

According to the police department, no officers were hurt during the crash.

While police were arresting Williams, Jr., officers seized a pistol, 49 grams of suspected fentanyl, 80 grams of cocaine and $1,411.

Police said Williams, Jr. was served with open warrants for felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle (two counts), reckless driving (two counts), assault on a female, driving while license revoked, and three failures to appear in court.

He was charged with:

  • two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official
  • felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle
  • level iii trafficking in fentanyl by transport
  • level iii trafficking in fentanyl by possession
  • level i trafficking in cocaine by transport
  • level i trafficking in cocaine by possession
  • possession with intent to sell/distribute fentanyl
  • possession with intent to sell/distribute cocaine
  • two counts of possession with intent to sell/distribute a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a child care center
  • maintain a dwelling for controlled substance
  • carrying a concealed gun
  • hit & run
  • reckless driving
  • resist, delay, obstruct
  • simple possession of a schedule ii controlled substance
  • 2nd-degree trespassing

Williams, Jr. is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $223,000 bond.

