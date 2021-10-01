Man faces 18 charges after crashing into police car in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing 18 charges after he crashed into a police car Wednesday.

The Asheville Police Department said Gary Devon Williams, Jr. used his vehicle to intentionally crash into a marked police car then ran away.

According to the police department, no officers were hurt during the crash.

While police were arresting Williams, Jr., officers seized a pistol, 49 grams of suspected fentanyl, 80 grams of cocaine and $1,411.

Police said Williams, Jr. was served with open warrants for felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle (two counts), reckless driving (two counts), assault on a female, driving while license revoked, and three failures to appear in court.

He was charged with:

two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official

felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle

level iii trafficking in fentanyl by transport

level iii trafficking in fentanyl by possession

level i trafficking in cocaine by transport

level i trafficking in cocaine by possession

possession with intent to sell/distribute fentanyl

possession with intent to sell/distribute cocaine

two counts of possession with intent to sell/distribute a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a child care center

maintain a dwelling for controlled substance

carrying a concealed gun

hit & run

reckless driving

resist, delay, obstruct

simple possession of a schedule ii controlled substance

2nd-degree trespassing

Williams, Jr. is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $223,000 bond.