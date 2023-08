HART COUNTY, Ga. (WSPA) – A man is facing 19 charges following a chase Tuesday in Hart County.

According to the Hart County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on Reed Creek Highway. After about a 15-mile chase exceeding 100mph, the chase came to an end.

Deputies arrested Matthew Chase Ramey.

Ramey was charged with 19 charges including aggravated assault against a police officer.

He is currently being held in the Hart County Jail.