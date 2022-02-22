Man faces 6 additional charges following seizure of meth lab in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man faces six additional charges following the seizure of a meth lab and pill press Friday morning in Oconee County.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies executed a search warrant Friday in the 4000 block of Toccoa Highway, which is near Jenkins Bridge Road.

During the search warrant, a methamphetamine lab and pill press was seized.

Due to the discovery of the meth lab, ha units and a clean up crew responded to the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. Crews cleaned up over 220 pounds of hazardous materials and chemicals at the scene.

Deputies obtained arrest warrants for against Colby Edward Watts, 29, of the residence on charges of distribution of methamphetamine and distribution of oxycodone due to controlled purchases of narcotics by undercover operatives working at the direction of the sheriff’s office.

After further investigation, deputies charged Watts with one count of manufacturing mda (methhylenedioxyamphetamine), manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam), possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and violation of the drug distribution law.

Watts was taken to the Oconee County Detention Center but bonded out Monday.