GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing six child sex crime charges in Greenville County.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Justin Stoddard, 35, of Piedmont, has been charged with the following:

four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor

four counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

one count of obscene/disseminating obscene material to a minor 12 years old or younger

The incidents happened in Greenville and Simpsonville between May 2019 and July 2021, according to arrest warrants.

Stoddard was booked in the Greenville County Detention Center where he was given no bond.